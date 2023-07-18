‘Lingering moisture’ set to trickle from tropical wave, NWS says

SAN JUAN — Lingering moisture from a tropical wave will continue to bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across the local islands.

The best rainfall should be seen across western PR during the afternoon hours. Saharan Dust will start to enter the region by this evening, starting a trend of hazy skies.

No tropical cyclone formation is expected over the next seven days.

Humedad remanente de una onda tropical continuará trayendo aguaceros dispersos y tronadas aisladas a través de las islas locales.

La mayor cantidad de lluvia debería observarse al oeste de PR durante horas de la tarde. Polvo del Sahara entrará a la región para esta noche, comenzando un patrón de cielos brumosos.