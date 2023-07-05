Man Robbed at Rifle-Point During St. John July 4th Celebrations

CRUZ BAY — Police are investigating after a man was robbed at rifle-point in St. John late Tuesday night.

Detectives were notified today of a robbery that occurred in the area of the Cruz Bay Creek on St. John yesterday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The man told police he was near Cruz Bay Creek Apartments at 11:37 p.m. when he was “approached by two black males, one of which had a long gun,” according to the VIPD.

“The male stated that the male with the firearm demanded his jewelry, and he gave them

to the male,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “Both males subsequently left the area in an unknown direction.”

This case is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Detective Jermaine Carty of the Criminal Investigation Bureau Unit at 340-693-8880 ext. 5207 or Crime Stoppers USVI at

1-800-222-8477.