Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $1 billion

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $1 billion

Posted on by John McCarthy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nobody won the $940 million Mega Millions drawing Friday night, so the jackpot has now risen to $1.05 billion for the next drawing.

Would-be multi-millionaires bought tickets before last night’s drawing. No one matched all the winning numbers.

The cash option is worth close to $528 million.   

Check your tickets to see if you have any of the winning numbers.

They are: 

  • 10 
  • 28 
  • 52 
  • 63 
  • Mega Ball: 18. 

Your odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

The next drawing will be Tuesday, August 1.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *