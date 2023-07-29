Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $1 billion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nobody won the $940 million Mega Millions drawing Friday night, so the jackpot has now risen to $1.05 billion for the next drawing.

Would-be multi-millionaires bought tickets before last night’s drawing. No one matched all the winning numbers.

The cash option is worth close to $528 million.

Check your tickets to see if you have any of the winning numbers.

They are:

5

10

28

52

63

Mega Ball: 18.

Your odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

The next drawing will be Tuesday, August 1.