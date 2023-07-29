Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $1 billion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nobody won the $940 million Mega Millions drawing Friday night, so the jackpot has now risen to $1.05 billion for the next drawing.
Would-be multi-millionaires bought tickets before last night’s drawing. No one matched all the winning numbers.
The cash option is worth close to $528 million.
Check your tickets to see if you have any of the winning numbers.
They are:
- 5
- 10
- 28
- 52
- 63
- Mega Ball: 18.
Your odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million.
The next drawing will be Tuesday, August 1.