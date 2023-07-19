St. Croix Man Arrested For Holding Woman Against Her Will In Cistern

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man has been arrested for allegedly holding a woman against her will in a cistern.

MarcAnthony Hosien, 22, was arrested and charged with false imprisonment-domestic violence and other domestic violence related charges, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A female victim walked into the Wilbur H. Francis Command at 7:45 p.m. and filed a criminal complaint about her children’s father, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of MarcAnthony Hosien, 22, of St. Croix.

“Hosien physically assaulted her, and forced her against her will into a cistern where he kept her for a significant amount of time,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The suspect was discovered by officers and taken to police headquarters in Mars Hill where he was advised of his Miranda Rights and declined to make a statement, according to Chichester.

No bail was offered to Hosien as per the Domestic Violence statutes in the territory.

Hosien was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hrearing.