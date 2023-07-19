St. Croix Man Uses Car Battery As Battering Ram To Illegally Gain Entry into Residence

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix man who used a bar battery as a battering ram to gain entry to a residence to attack a woman has been charged with domestic violence.

Emeka Watson, 21, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree burglary and destruction of property, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to Bonne Esperance at 8:30 p.m. Monday for a reported burglary, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Emeka Watson, 21, of St. Croix

An investigation revealed that Watson used a car battery to damage her front door and break a window to gain entry into the victim’s home, police said.

“While inside, he attempted to hit the victim,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Watson allegedly fled the scene before police arrived on the scene, according to Chichester.

The suspect surrendered himself to officers at VIPD headquarters in Mars Hill on Tuesday, according to police.

No bail was offered to Watson as per the territory’s Domestic Violence statutes.

Watson was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison pending an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.