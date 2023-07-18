St. Croix Man Who Tried To Sexually Assault Sleeping Female Faces Burglary Charge

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man who snuck into a woman’s apartment and attempted to sexually assault her while she was asleep faces burglary and assault charges.

Osei Edwards, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, unlawful entry, simple assault & battery, and destruction to property, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a burglary in progress at 6:26 a.m. Monday, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Osei Edwards, 23, of St. Croix

The caller relayed to the 911 dispatcher that Osei Edwards allegedly entered her residence and attempted to sexually assault her, police said.

“The victim stated that she grabbed a knife in an attempt to defend herself,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau responded and investigated this matter.

The victim positively identified Edwards as the individual who broke and entered her residence

without permission, and attempted to sexually assault her while she was asleep on her bed, according to police.

Edwards, he was advised of his Miranda Rights and interviewed by detectives. During the interview, the suspect “admitted that he went to the victim’s residence to retrieve something.” police said.

Bail for Edwards was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

He is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court tomorrow.