Four Good Samaritans Work To Free Elderly Woman Trapped In Overturned SUV

CHRISTIANSTED — Three Good Samaritans and a former police officer worked to free an elderly woman trapped in an overturned SUV near Bassin Triangle on St. Croix this afternoon.

Ronald Pickard, a former police officer and gubernatorial candidate, posted a video on Facebook today showing an elderly woman trying to crawl out of her overturned vehicle in Estate Richmond with the help of three men on St. Croix.

Pickard appealed to anyone watching the video to call 911 Emergency operators on St. Thomas and ask them to dispatch EMS and the VIPD to the accident scene because he couldn’t reach them on St. Croix.

In the video, one Good Samaritan tried to open the door of the crushed vehicle while two others tried to help pull the woman out of the car.

“There is an 1144 accident that took place,” Pickard said in the video. “There is an elderly lady trapped inside the vehicle. Anybody that’s seeing this live please send some assistance down here. Get in contact with the ambulance. I’ve been trying to call and have not been able to get through.”

https://www.facebook.com/ronald.pickard.9003/videos/1295558524403940