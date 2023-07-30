One Person Dead In Little Princess Fire: VIFEMS

CHRISTIANSTED — One person is confirmed dead after a fire tore through a house near Five Corners in St. Croix early today, authorities said.

Emergency 911 dispatchers sent firefighters to a structural fire at #115 Little Princess at 3:45 a.m., Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services said.

“Upon arrival, VIFEMS “C” Company encountered a fully-engulfed structure,” VIFEMS spokeswoman Jonelle-Alexis Jackson said.

The “C” Company immediately began fire and rescue operations at 3:53 a.m., according to Jackson.

“They quickly requested additional support from all companies to assist in extinguishing the fire and bringing the situation under control,” she said. “The combined response to the fire involved five apparatuses, one ambulance, and three rescue vehicles.”

Despite “valiant” firefighting efforts, VIFEMS reported the discovery of an individual deceased in the back of the burned structure.

“As a close-knit community, we feel the weight of this tragedy,” Antonio Stevens, assistant director of Fire Services, expressed “heartfelt” condolences. “During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends impacted by this loss.”

An investigation into the cause and origin of the deadly blaze is currently underway, according to VIFEMS.

The VI Fire and Emergency Medical Services said it “remains steadfast in our dedication to fire prevention, emergency response, and community safety.”

“Additionally, we remind the public to remain vigilant about fire safety measures and to have well-thought-out evacuation plans in place for their homes,” they said.