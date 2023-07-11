Tropical Depression Could Form Thursday or Friday, NWS Says

SAN JUAN — A trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda today.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally conducive for gradual development of this system, and a subtropical or tropical depression could form on Thursday or Friday while the system moves generally eastward.

By the weekend, the low should turn northward bringing the system over cooler waters, likely limiting additional development.

It has a low (30 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a medium (50 percent) chance in the next seven days.

