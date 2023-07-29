Tropical depression likely to form early next week, NHC says

MIAMI — The National Hurricane Central is monitoring a tropical wave in the central Atlantic with a high formation chance in the next seven days.

Disorganized cloudiness and showers located about 1,100 miles east of the Leeward Islands are associated with a tropical wave.

Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system during the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early part of next week.

The disturbance is forecast to move west-northwestward to northwestward at about 15 mph during the next day or so, and then turn north-northwestward to northward over the central subtropical

Atlantic Monday and Tuesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.