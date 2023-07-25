Tropical wave could cause flooding in urban areas

SAN JUAN — There is an elevated risk of flooding in urban areas, roads, small streams, and washes with the arrival of a vigorous tropical wave today. Isolated flash floods are possible.

A tropical wave located near the Windward Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms while moving quickly westward.

Development of this system should be slow to occur during the next day or two before it moves into a region of unfavorable upper-level winds.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rains and strong gusty winds are expected across

portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next day or so.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.

