Tropical Wave Has Low Chance of Formation, NWS Says

SAN JUAN — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave with low formation chance (30%) in the next seven days.

A tropical wave is located just to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Some development of this system is possible later this week and into the weekend while it moves westward to west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic.

Marine Weather Statement: Thunderstorms expected over the southern waters of Puerto Rico and the Anegada Passage.

* Storm formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Storm formation chance through seven days…low…30 percent.