VIPD Issues Traffic Advisory For Melvin Evans Highway

KINGSHILL — The Virgin Islands Police Department said that the Melvin H. Evans Highway will close temporarily tomorrow.

Route 66 and (Northside Road – Route 75 in the vicinity of the old HOVENSA Training School will be closed to through traffic from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., according to the VIPD.

“We encourage motorists to avoid this area during this time and use alternative routes such as Queen Mary Highway,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “We ask for the public’s cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience that this might cause,”