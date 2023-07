CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a missing minor on St. Thomas.

Karla Graneau, 15, was last seen Thursday wearing a floral dress in Estate Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Graneau is a black female with brown eyes, black curly hair, a brown complexion and a slim build. She stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you see Karla Graneau, or know her whereabouts, please contact 911 and the Juvenile Bureau at 340-715-5541 and 340-626-0759.