Woman Braiding Man’s Hair Raped In His Home, VIPD Says

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man wanted on rape charges has voluntarily surrendered to police, authorities said.

Jose Jaheim Perez, 19, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree rape, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from a July 11 incident in which a female victim reported to police that she was sexually assaulted by an adult male at his home while she was braiding his hair, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Jose Jaheim Perez, 19, of St. Croix

“She stated that she told him she did not want to have sex with him however he forced himself on her and engaged in sexual intercourse without her permission,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Jose Jaheim Perez turned himself in to officers at the Wilbur Francis Command Police Station on Monday, according to Chichester.

He was subsequently turned over to the Criminal Investigation Bureau where he was read his Miranda Right and made a statement to police, she said.

“He denied raping the victim but admitted that he had sex with her,” Chichester said.

Bail for Perez set at $75,000.00 as per chart. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility.

Perez was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court today.