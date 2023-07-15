Woman brought back from Houston to face charges of stealing $2,811.06

FREDERIKSTED — A woman wanted for online bank fraud has been extradited from Texas to face charges in St. Croix.

Tatiana Rodriguez, 38, was arrested Friday and charged with obtaining money by false pretenses, and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into Rodriguez’s online financial activity on February 14, 2018.

“Their investigation revealed that after the complainant opened a joint account for Tatiana Rodriguez, who gained online access through a new Mi Banco Application, she maliciously transferred $2, 811.06 from the complainant’s account without authorization,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

VIPD mugshot of Tatiana Rodriguez, 38, of St. Croix.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Tatiana Rodriguez in reference to this matter and was

entered into the National Crime Information Center database, police said.

On July 5, 2023, the Harris County Sheriff Department placed Rodriguez under arrest after a family dispute occurred, causing the officer to discover her outstanding warrant, according to police.

On July 7, 2023, Tatiana Rodriguez signed a waiver of extradition and was extradited from Houston, Texas to the Virgin Islands by the Economic Crimes Unit, police said.

On July 14, 2023, while at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport, Rodriguez was taken into official custody without incident.

Rodriguez was officially advised of her Miranda Rights and declined to make a statement at police headquarters. She was booked, processed and readied for transfer to the Golden Grove prison.

Bail for Rodriguez was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, she was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on Monday.