Brawl in residential neighborhood turns deadly, when 1 fighter shot in the head dead

CHRISTIANSTED — A brawl between two men turned deadly when one fighter pulled out a gun and shot the other man one time in the head, authorities said.

Sheldon Liburd, 35, was positively identified as the shooting victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a gunshot victim in the vicinity of #5 F La Grande Princess at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, according to the VIPD.

“Upon the arrival of the responding officers, they came upon a black male who was laying on the

ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Emergency Medical Technicians were on scene and determined that Liburd had no signs of

life, according to Chichester.

“Investigation disclosed that Liburd was involved in a physical altercation with another male,” she said. “During the altercation Liburd sustained a single gunshot wound and succumbed to the injury.”

The police investigation into this matter continues. Anyone with information is urged to call 911, CIB

Tip Line at 340-778-4850 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

REST IN PEACE: Sheldon Liburd, 35, of St. Croix (right).