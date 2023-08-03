Man Drives Himself To Hospital After Being Shot In St. Thomas, VIPD Says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man who was shot in southeast St. Thomas on Wednesday night drove himself to the hospital, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Patrol officers and CIB detectives responded to a first-degree assault call near near ‘Frenchman’s Reef Road” at 11:00 p.m., according to the VIPD.

“The victim was shot while driving in his vehicle from work,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichesteer said. “He drove himself to Schneider Regional Medical Center for treatment.”

The victim gave a brief statement to police in which he suggested that he was “ambushed by unknown assailants who attempted to claim his life,” according to Chichester.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation

Bureau, the Chief’s Office, or Detective Brian Bedminster at 340-774-2211 ext. 5573 or

Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.