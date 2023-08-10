Caribbean Turtles Get A Health Check-up In Curacao

WILLEMSTAD — These Caribbean turtles are getting their health checked by the British navy in Curacao.
British sailors joined hands with a conservation organization to check them for diseases
They also helped clean up the local turtle habitat, clearing 440 pounds of ocean plastic[Ard Vreugdenhil /Field Director/ Sea Turtle Conservation of Curacao]
“HMS Dauntless was here today, teaming up with Sea Turtle Conservation Curacao in a joint operation to catch some turtles in a research project here in Curacao to find out the causes of diseases on the turtles here, the turtle population. Was a great collaboration, some clean-up activities, turtle catching, turtle checking, so a great insight in what conservation means.”