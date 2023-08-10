Caribbean Turtles Get A Health Check-up In Curacao

WILLEMSTAD — These Caribbean turtles are getting their health checked by the British navy in Curacao.

British sailors joined hands with a conservation organization to check them for diseases

They also helped clean up the local turtle habitat, clearing 440 pounds of ocean plastic

“HMS Dauntless was here today, teaming up with Sea Turtle Conservation Curacao in a joint operation to catch some turtles in a research project here in Curacao to find out the causes of diseases on the turtles here, the turtle population. Was a great collaboration, some clean-up activities, turtle catching, turtle checking, so a great insight in what conservation means.”