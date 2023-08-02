CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Suspect In Gas Station Shooting Quickly Arrested By Police

FREDERIKSTED — A suspect caught on surveillance video in the gas station shooting that sent one man to the hospital late this morning has surrendered to authorities.

Mitchell Webber Jr., 24, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center was notified at 10:30 a.m. that shots were fired, and that one person was injured at Level Up Service Station in Estate Hogensborg, Frederiksted, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Mitchell Webber Jr., 24, of St. Croix

Ambulance and police were dispatched and upon arrival discovered an injured male who was transported via ambulance to the Juan Luis Hospital with a “lower body gunshot wound,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“The victim was immediately taken into surgery and is listed in serious but guarded condition,” according to Chichester. “Investigation into this matter revealed that the shooter was engaged in a verbal dispute with the victim, and he started to leave the business but turned around and approached the victim and fired a shot which struck and injured the victim.”

The shooter was “caught on multiple security systems as he perpetrated the crime and fled the scene,” she said.

That suspect was subsequently identified as Mitchell Webber Jr.

Webber turned himself in without incident to the Criminal Investigation Bureau where he was read his Miranda Rights and declined to make a statement, police said. He was booked, processed and formally arrested.

Bail for Webber was set at $100,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Webber is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on August

4, 2023.