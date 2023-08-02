Gas Station Shooting Leaves One Man Injured in Hogensborg on St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating after a St. Croix man was shot and injured at a gas station next door to Subway West this morning.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a report from a concerned citizen at 10:30 a.m. stating that a male had been shot at Level Up Gas Station in Estate Hogensborg, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered that the injured man had been shot in the abdomen and he was immediately transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital for medical treatment, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time, but detectives were canvassing the crime scene for clues that could lead to a conviction, according to Dratte.

VIPD, EMS and the Criminal Investigation Bureau and the forensics unit were all dispatched and were present on the scene of the shooting this morning, he said.

This case is under active investigation at this time. If you have any information that could be helpful to police in solving this crime, please contact 911.