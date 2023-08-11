Dicey Moments When Man Puts A Detective In A CHOKEHOLD During Routine Traffic Stop

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man has been arrested for allegedly putting a police detective in a chokehold so tight he almost lost consciousness during a routine traffic stop.

Raheem Smith, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, aggravated assault and battery, obstruction of justice, aiding and abetting, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said..

Officers from the Forensics Bureau and Callwood Command were conducting a traffic stop in St. Thomas when a male grabbed a police detective in a chokehold, where the detective was on the verge of losing consciousness and was also incapacitated, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Raheem Smith, 26, of St. Thomas.

“Officers were able to separate the male from the officer and he was subsequently detained,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“Smith was detained in Douglas County, Georgia on August 1, after an arrest warrant was obtained in regard to this matter,” Chichester said. “Smith waived extradition and was returned to the territory to face the charges on the warrant.”

Bail for Smith was set at $150,000.00 as per chart. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the of Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information that could be helpful to police is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5576/5572, 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.