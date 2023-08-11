Police Searching For Suspects In Shooting Death Of VIWMA Employee At Bovoni Dump In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating a shooting death of a VIWMA employee at the Bovoni dump in St. Thomas this afternoon.

Daryn Hodge, 39, an employee of the Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) was positively identified by family members as the homicide victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received multiple calls of shots fired in the area of the Bovoni dump at 3:36 p.m. today, according to the VIPD.

REST IN PEACE: Daryn Hodge, 39, on Facebook.

“VIPD Officers and Emergency Medical Technicians reported to the scene of the incident and found a black male individual lying lifeless,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

People on St. Thomas who knew Hodge personally expressed grief and shock over the news of their friend’s sudden death today.

“Ooommffggg!!!!! RIP Daryn Hodge , mehn I telling yo….coming to me like I’m saying RIP too often lately , DAMN!!” Priceless Phipps said on Facebook.

The investigation by police into this crime is ongoing.