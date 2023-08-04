Domestic Violence Suspect Taken Into Custody At Superior Court

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A domestic violence suspect was taken into official custody after a court proceeding in St. Thomas on Thursday afternoon.

Marvin A. Rivera Jr. 45, of Altona, was arrested and charged with stalking (DV), unlawful entry (DV), telephone harassment (DV), contempt of court (DV), destruction of property (DV), disturbance of the peace (DV), second-degree assault (DV), cyber stalking & harassment (DV), third-degree burglary (DV), simple assault (DV), grand larceny, second-degree burglary, printing, exhibiting or distributing or possessing obscenity, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives traveled to the Superior Court, located at Barbel Plaza South at 3:45 p.m. and met with Rivera in connection to an ongoing domestic violence investigation, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Marvin A. Rivera Jr., 45, of Altona in St. Thomas

After the interview, Rivera, he was taken into official custody, advised of his Miranda Rights, and taken to the CIB offices at the Alexander A. Farrelly Justice Complex for further questioning.

At the conclusion of the interview, Rivera was formally charged with stalking and a variety of other domestic violence related charges.

Rivera was booked and processed, and then remanded to the custody of the Bureau of

Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing. No bail was offered by order of the Superior Court.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Detective S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI 1-800-222-8477.