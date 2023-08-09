EF-0 Tornado Confirmed To Touch Down In Aguadilla Today, Causing Limited Damage

SAN JUAN — The National Weather Service confirmed today that an EF-0 tornado caused damage in Aguadilla.

In addition to this phenomenon, linear (straight line) winds were recorded in the area, according to the NWS.

Bad weather destroyed part of the vicinity of the Puerto Rico Police Dealer Transport Workshop, located on PR-2 of Aguadilla.

The aluminum roof of the structure buckled and caused damage to two vehicles of the personnel that work in the workshop.

Also, in the Crash Boat Beach parking lot in Borinquen, a tree fell on a 1999 Toyota Corolla car.

Two people were inside it, who fortunately were unharmed. Power lines also fell to the pavement.

The wind event happened at 1:00 p.m. today, according to Yesenia Torres Figueroa/

Following this, an aluminum bar flew and fell on top of another Toyota Yaris vehicle, passing through the area. These facts were investigated by the Sgto. Jose Guevara Irizarry and the photos taken by the Agte. Nelson Hernandez Technical Services, C.I.C.

The Tnte. William Martinez, Arocho, Interagency Coordinator of Emergency Management of the Aguadilla Command, went and checked the incidents.