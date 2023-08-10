Dog Days of Summer Mean High Heat Today

SAN JUAN — Happy Thursday! The islands will experience another hot and humid day.

In the morning, heat indices will reach 107 degrees in urban and coastal sectors in Puerto Rico and Vieques and up to 114 degrees in Culebra, St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix, where an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect.

In the afternoon, there is a high probability of precipitation development in all interior and coastal sections of Puerto Rico.

Moderate Risk of Rip Current for the east, north, and south Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands as well.

Marine Weather Statement: Strong thunderstorms over the Atlantic waters and coastal waters of northern Puerto Rico.