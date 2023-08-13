Grove Place Man Shot to Death at G Max Gas Station In Golden Rock

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are looking for suspects after a man was gunned down at a service station in Golden Rock just before midnight Friday.

Steadroy James, 33, of Estate Grove Place, was positively identified by next of kin as the homicide victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The ShotSpotter system alerted to the sound of gunfire near G Max Gas Station at 11:54 p.m. Shortly after the alert, a 911 call came in about a gunshot victim at the same location, according to the VIPD.

REST IN PEACE: Steadroy James, 33, of Estate Grove Place in St. Croix.

Officers arriving on the scene found the body of a black male who appeared to be unresponsive.

EMS-2 attempted to revive the victim at 12:13 a.m. Saturday, but were unsuccessful in doing so, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

James was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dratte.

A preliminary investigation suggests that James died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The VIPD Forensics Unit was processing the crime scene early Saturday morning.

In a related incident, while additional police units were en route to the G-Max Service Station, the 911 Emergency Call Center reported another gunshot victim near John F. Kennedy Terrace in neighboring Estate Richmond, police said.

Units responded promptly, securing the scene, where they also discovered a firearm, according to police.

An unnamed victim, who suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach and arm, was rushed to the Juan F. Luis Hospital by ambulance. His current condition is unknown.

According to police, the victim was in the same vehicle with James at the time of the shooting.

The Virgin Islands Department of Justice has since taken custody of James’ remains and an autopsy is pending.

Police so far have ascribed no motive to Friday night’s shooting.

If you have information that might be helpful to police please call 911.