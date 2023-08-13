NHC Keeping An Eye On Tropical Wave

MIAMI — NHC forecasters are watching a tropical wave about to exit the African continent.

They say the system does have a chance of storm development once it moves west-northwest into east Atlantic waters.

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop during the middle part of this week over the far eastern Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa.

Some slow development of this system is possible later this week as it moves west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern Atlantic.

The system currently has a 0-20% probability of formation in 48 hours and seven days.