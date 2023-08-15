Heat Hazards In Focus This Tuesday

We start this Tuesday with more heat reports for all the islands.

How will you feel today? The apparent temperature (the one the human body actually feels) will exceed 102 degrees for almost all coastal and urban sectors. Note: The darker the color on the map, the higher the values.

* Excessive heat warning for all of the north, east, west and this interior in Puerto Rico.

* Heat warning for the South, Vieques, Culebra and all US Virgin Islands. Stay hydrated !

* Heavy fog for today and tomorrow due to a Sahara dust cloud. Be very cautious for sensitive groups!

* Strong easterly breeze will keep the wave chopped.

