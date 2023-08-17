Help Police Find Cuban Woman Wanted For Assault

CRUZ BAY — Police need your help to find a Cuban woman wanted for questioning in connection to an assault in St. John.

Dunia Rodriguez, 57, of Havana, is wanted for a third-degree assault incident, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Rodriguez is an Hispanic woman with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. She stands 5-feet, 2-iches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

The suspect is known to be living in Hansen Bay on St. John.

If you see Dunia Rodriguez, or know her whereabouts, please notify 911, Detective Jermaine Carty or Detective Shikima Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-693-8880 Ext 5207 or 340-774-2211 Ext 5572.