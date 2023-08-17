Driver Dies After Passing Other Vehicles On Queen Mary Highway Near Whim Museum

FREDERIKSTED — A man died after the sedan he was driving crashed into a small SUV while attempting to pass other vehicles on the Queen Mary Highway near the Whim Museum on Tuesday night.

Devin Fleming, 41, of St. George, was positively identified by next of kin as the crash victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers from the Wilbur Francis command were directed by 911 dispatchers to a two-vehicle collision on the Queen Mary Highway near the Whim Museum at 7:01 p.m., according to the VIPD.

“Officers on scene stated that the preliminary investigation revealed that a black Acura was

heading eastbound at a high rate of speed passing vehicles along the roadway when it

collided with a Ford Escape heading westbound,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The driver operating the Acura succumbed to his injuries and the driver of the Ford Escape

suffered, non-life-threatening injuries, according to Chichester.

This case remains open and under active investigation by the Virgin Island Police Department

Traffic Investigation Bureau, St. Croix District, she said.