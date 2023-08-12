Help Police Find Wanted Man Shahime ‘Prettyboy’ Ludvig Jr. on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a wanted man on St. Thomas.

Shahime T. “Prettyboyswagg” Ludvig Jr., 25, of St. Thomas, is currently wanted for questioning by the Virgin Islands Police Department.

Police say Ludvig was being questioned by officers when he grabbed a black firearm with an extended clip from his vehicle and fled the scene, according to the VIPD.

If you see Ludvig, or know of the whereabouts, police urge you to notify 911 immediately or contact any nearby law enforcement officer.

Police warned that the wanted man is “considered armed and dangerous” and that you should use all due caution if you happen upon him.

If you have any information about Shahime T. Ludvig Jr. or any other matters, please contact Detective B. Bedminster of the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 340-774-2211 Ext 5573, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.