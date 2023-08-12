Cannabis Advisory Board To Hold Meeting

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs (DLCA) announces that the Virgin Islands Office of Cannabis Regulations (VIOCR) will convene a non-voting meeting on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 1:30 pm.

The agenda for the meeting is attached to this communication.

Registration is required for the Zoom meeting and can be accessed at https://shorturl.at/uBNU2or by scanning the below QR code. Please note that the link is case-sensitive.

Persons with questions may contact the OCR or Virgin Islands Cannabis Advisory Board through Executive Director Hannah Carty via phone at (340) 714-9755 or email at [email protected].