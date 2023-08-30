Hurricane Idalia Makes Landfall In Florida

SAN JUAN — The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor several tropical systems in the Atlantic, including: Hurricane Franklin, located a couple of hundred miles west-northwest of Bermuda, on Hurricane Idalia, near the coast of the Florida Big Bend, and on Tropical Depression Eleven, located several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda.

Good morning people, Happy Wednesday, almost Thursday, almost Friday!

For today a variable day is expected across the islands due to the passage of a tropical wave south of the islands.

Heat Advisory will be in effect between Aguadilla and San Juan, with heat indices between 108 and 111 degrees from 10 AM to 4 PM.

In the afternoon, expect showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern PR.

Don’t forget to hydrate and not cross flooded roads

Moderate risk of rip currents for the north, northwestern and eastern coast of Puerto Rico, and Culebra. Low risk for the rest of the area.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week while the system initially moves west-northwestward and then turns northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.

Central Subtropical Atlantic (Remnants of Gert)

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a trough of low pressure (the remnants of Gert) are located several hundred miles to the north of the northern Leeward Islands.

Environmental conditions do not appear to be that favorable for additional development over the next couple of days as the system drifts slowly northward or north- northeastward.

Upper-level winds are forecast to become unfavorable for development by the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.