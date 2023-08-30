Police Seek Suspect After Man Shot In Subbase Early This Morning

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Subbase early this morning.

The 911 Emergency Call Center was alerted to multiple shots fired near Subbase in St. Thomas at 2:11 a.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Patrol Officers were dispatched to the crime scene and while conducting an inspection, they

discovered a male individual who had been shot, according to the VIPD.

“The male was transported to the Roy L. Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance for treatment,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation at

340-774-2211 ext. 5578 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.