Man Shot In The Leg On Commandant Gade Tells Police He Doesn’t Know Who Shot Him

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg on Commandant Gade on Wednesday.

Officers and detectives were dispatched to Commandant Gade to interview a gunshot victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Police met with the victim and discovered he had sustained a single gunshot wound to his right inner thigh, according to the VIPD.

“When asked, the victim stated that he felt fine and that he did not need medical assistance, after

some time he eventually made the decision to travel to Roy Lester Schneider Hospital via

ambulance for treatment,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The victim declined to give a statement and told detectives that he had no knowledge of who was responsible for his injuries, according to Chichester.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective S. Donastorg at 340-774-2211 ext. 5610 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.