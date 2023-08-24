Help Police Find St. Croix Woman Leah Benjamin Wanted For Economic Fraud

KINGSHILL — Police need your help today to find a woman wanted for alleged economic fraud on St. Croix..

Leah Benjamin, 23, is wanted for obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny and access to a computer for fraudulent purposes, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Benjamin is a black female with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. She stands 5-feet, 1-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

The suspect is known to frequent the Barren Spot and William’s Delight areas of St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

If you see Leah Benjamin, or know her whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Economic Crimes Unit (ECU) at 340-718-2211 ext. 6149. If you know the whereabouts call Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.