NWS Gives An Update On Tropical Storm Franklin For The USVI and Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — Tropical Storm Franklin is currently located about 250 miles southwest of Cabo Rojo.

Despite its distance from the local islands, unsettled weather conditions are expected through

early Wednesday.

The resulting rains from Franklin’s outer rain bands could result in flooding impacts, rapid river rises, and mudslides in areas of steep terrain.

Windy conditions and thunderstorm activity may also result in deteriorating marine and surf zone conditions.

Potential Risks and Impacts

● Excessive Rain: Additional rainfall amounts between 1-4 inches are expected, with

localized higher amounts.

○ Where and When: Most of the forecast area will receive some rains, however, highest

amounts are anticipated in the southwestern, southern, southeastern, and eastern Puerto

Rico. This potential risk will continue into Wednesday, with lingering wet and

unsettled weather conditions for the rest of the workweek.

○ Impacts: Expect ponding of water in roads and poorly drained areas to flooding of urban

areas, roads, and small streams. Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides are likely,

particularly across south, southeast and east Puerto Rico.

● Marine: Expect building seas of up to 10 feet with occasional higher seas, and winds between

20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots or higher. The highest seas and strongest winds are

likely across the offshore Caribbean waters and local passages. Small Craft Advisories are in

effect for these areas, while small crafts should exercise caution elsewhere.

Marine Weather Statement: Strong thunderstorms over Caribbean waters

● Other Weather-Risk Hazards

○ Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will produce frequent lightning and

thunderstorm winds in some areas. Be aware of thunderstorms in your area and be

prepared to stop all outdoor activities and take shelter.

○ Wind: Breezy conditions, with maximum sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to

40 mph. The strongest winds are likely across coastal areas of southern Puerto Rico and

the U.S. Virgin Islands. Unsecured items could blow around.

○ Rip Currents: Moderate risk of rip currents, with breaking waves of at least 6 feet. The

highest breaking waves are likely across beaches of southern Puerto Rico, Vieques,

Culebra, and Saint Croix, where life-threatening rip currents are possible.