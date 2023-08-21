NWS Gives An Update On Tropical Storm Franklin For The USVI and Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — Tropical Storm Franklin is currently located about 250 miles southwest of Cabo Rojo.
Despite its distance from the local islands, unsettled weather conditions are expected through
early Wednesday.
The resulting rains from Franklin’s outer rain bands could result in flooding impacts, rapid river rises, and mudslides in areas of steep terrain.
Windy conditions and thunderstorm activity may also result in deteriorating marine and surf zone conditions.
Potential Risks and Impacts
● Excessive Rain: Additional rainfall amounts between 1-4 inches are expected, with
localized higher amounts.
○ Where and When: Most of the forecast area will receive some rains, however, highest
amounts are anticipated in the southwestern, southern, southeastern, and eastern Puerto
Rico. This potential risk will continue into Wednesday, with lingering wet and
unsettled weather conditions for the rest of the workweek.
○ Impacts: Expect ponding of water in roads and poorly drained areas to flooding of urban
areas, roads, and small streams. Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides are likely,
particularly across south, southeast and east Puerto Rico.
● Marine: Expect building seas of up to 10 feet with occasional higher seas, and winds between
20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots or higher. The highest seas and strongest winds are
likely across the offshore Caribbean waters and local passages. Small Craft Advisories are in
effect for these areas, while small crafts should exercise caution elsewhere.
Marine Weather Statement: Strong thunderstorms over Caribbean waters
● Other Weather-Risk Hazards
○ Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will produce frequent lightning and
thunderstorm winds in some areas. Be aware of thunderstorms in your area and be
prepared to stop all outdoor activities and take shelter.
○ Wind: Breezy conditions, with maximum sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to
40 mph. The strongest winds are likely across coastal areas of southern Puerto Rico and
the U.S. Virgin Islands. Unsecured items could blow around.
○ Rip Currents: Moderate risk of rip currents, with breaking waves of at least 6 feet. The
highest breaking waves are likely across beaches of southern Puerto Rico, Vieques,
Culebra, and Saint Croix, where life-threatening rip currents are possible.