Southern Puerto Rico Could Get 4 Inches of Rain With Passing of Tropical Storm Franklin

SAN JUAN — Forecasters are expecting rainfall totals of up to four inches from today through early Wednesday mostly in Puerto Rico the National Weather Service said.

Most of the heavy rainfall will be concentrated in southern Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Franklin moves northward towards the Dominican Republic, according to the NWS.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Franklin, located over the eastern Caribbean Sea, on Tropical Storm Gert, located several hundred miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, and on Tropical Storm Emily, located a little over 1,100 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Showers and thunderstorms over the Cabo Verde Islands and portions of the tropical eastern Atlantic are associated with a tropical wave.

Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week while it moves west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.

Western Gulf of Mexico

Showers and thunderstorms are showing signs of organization in association with a broad area of low pressure located over the central Gulf of Mexico.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for development of this system, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form before it reaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline on Tuesday.

Interests in southern Texas and northern Mexico should monitor the progress of this system as tropical storm watches or warnings are likely to be issued later today.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.