VIWMA Closes Bolongo Garbage Bin Site ‘Permanently’ After Employee Death

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority announced the Bolongo dump site is closed after the fatal shooting of one of its employees earlier this month.

Daryn R. Hodge, a VIWMA sanitation technician, was shot and killed near the garbage dumpsters at the Bolongo site on August 11, government officials from two agencies said.

VIWMA said in a prepared statement that the bin site was “permanently closed” effective August 16 — just five days after the sudden death of Hodge.

Residents are directed to dispose of their household trash at the Brookman Road Bin Site, the Nadir Bin Site or the Bovoni landfill, VIWMA said.

REST IN PEACE: Daryn R. Hodge, 39, of St. Thomas.

Meanwhile, VIWMA Executive Director Roger Merritt Jr. expressed his “deepest condolences” to the family and friends of Hodge.”

Merritt said Hodge was a sanitation tech in the Solid Waste Division of VIWMA when he “tragically lost his life due to gun violence while working.”“Mr. Hodge was a valued employee and we are saddened that he will no longer be with us,” he said. “We pray for comfort and strength to get through these very difficult times.”

Please call 844-WMA-USVI to report any illegal dumping, sewage overflow or service interruption.