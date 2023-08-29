Person Killed In One-Car Crash In Hermon Hill Can’t Be Identified Due To Fire

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are still trying to determine the identity of a driver who was killed in a one-car crash in Hermon Hill just after midnight Saturday.

The Patrol Division at Ancilmo Marshall Command was dispatched at 12:05 a.m. Sunday to investigate a crash that occurred near the Congregation B’nai Or on the Catherine’s Rest Road (Route 83), the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

When officers arrived on the crash scene, they observed a vehicle engulfed in flames, and as a result

notified the Fire Department via 911 to travel to the scene, according to the VIPD.

A fire engine from the Herbert L. Canegata Fire Station in Richmond arrived quickly on the scene and was able to contain, control and extinguish the fire, police said.

Upon extinguishing the fire, officers observed a body in the driver’s seat of the Jeep Wrangler, according to police.

The Traffic Investigation Bureau was notified and traveled to the scene to conduct an

investigation into the crash, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle was heading southbound

on Catherine’s Rest Road, Route 83, when they lost control of the vehicle, veered into the

northbound lane then into the western shoulder of the roadway,” Chichester said. “The vehicle struck a tree on the western shoulder of the road and flipped onto its side and caught on fire. The start of the fire is unknown at this time.”

“Due to the severity of the crash the deceased cannot be positively identified at this time. The identification process is pending,” she said.

The Traffic Investigation Bureau is currently investigating the accident.