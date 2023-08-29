Indiana Fever Get Critical Aliyah Boston Injury Update Amid Playoff Push

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in April’s WNBA draft, exited Sunday’s game in the third quarter with a right thumb injury prior to her team picking up a 83-80 win over the Atlanta Dream.

“I haven’t talked to Todd [Champlin], our trainer, yet. I’m waiting to see,” Fever coach Christie Sides said of Boston’s status moving forward. “I know it’s a thumb injury, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Boston, an All-Star Game starter and frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, is averaging 14.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 30.8 minutes while leading the league in field goal percentage (58.9%).

She left the game Sunday after recording 9 points and 9 rebounds in 21 minutes.

Boston’s current health status is unknown and the WNBA team is evaluating her availability.

By ALEXA PHILIPPOU/ESPN

