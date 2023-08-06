Rescue Officials Search For 'Downed Aircraft' Off St. Thomas

Posted on by John McCarthy

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Rescue officials searched for a “downed aircraft” in the waters off St. Thomas all day Saturday.

Carl F. Reichard Stubbe and Oswald Fuentes were, last seen Friday after departing from San Juan to St. Thomas to conduct a training flight.

“Search efforts have continued throughout the day with assistance from our private, local, and federal partners,” St. Thomas Rescue spokesman Chris Watson said. “We are utilizing data gathered from a variety of sources to pin point the location the aircraft was last detected, and conduct an extensive search.”

Search efforts by St. Thomas Rescue were suspended at 6:00 p.m. yesterday and will resume again today, according to Watson.

Coast Guard Searches For Two Men On Missing Airplane Headed To St. Thomas

