Coast Guard Searches For Two Men On Missing Airplane Headed To St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — U.S. Coast Guard air and surface crews along with partner agencies continue to search for two men missing on a small aircraft.

Carl F. Reichard Stubbe and Oswald Fuentes were last seen Friday departing from San Juan to St. Thomas to conduct a training flight.

The father of Oswald Fuentes took to social media, posting a heartfelt request for prayers and support from friends and acquaintances during this difficult time. He urged everyone to join him in a prayer chain, hoping for a miracle and seeking divine intervention to ensure his son’s safety, wherever he may be.

The small aircraft in question belongs to the well-respected Buiqui Aerospace aviation school. Details surrounding the circumstances of the plane’s disappearance remain unknown, further adding to the mystery and concern surrounding the incident.

The search effort is currently focused on the area between the island municipality of Culebra and the neighboring Saint Thomas. The Coast Guard, along with planes from Buiqui Aerospace, has mobilized resources to comb through the designated area in the hopes of locating the missing plane and its occupants.

Departing from Aguadilla, the plane’s intended route has become crucial information, aiding authorities in narrowing down the search area. With the collaboration of various parties, there is optimism that this joint effort will yield positive results and help bring closure to the worried families.

As the search operation continues, the Coast Guard and Buiqui Aerospace remain committed to exhaustively exploring every potential lead. The priority is to locate the missing plane and ensure the well-being of Carl F. Reichard Stubbe and Oswald Fuentes, as their families hold out hope for a safe and swift resolution.

The public is encouraged to stay vigilant and report any information that may be helpful in the ongoing search effort.

The Coast Guard, St. Thomas Rescue and Buiqui Aerospace continue to work diligently towards finding answers and bringing peace to the concerned families and friends affected by this distressing incident.

If you have any information contact Sector San Juan at 787-289-2041.