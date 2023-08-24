SRMC Dinner With A Doctor’ Event Highlights Importance of Breastfeeding

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Schneider Regional Medical Center is hosting its upcoming ‘Dinner with a Doctor’ event at 6:00 p.m. on August 31 in the SRMC Sunroom.

The event is part of the hospital’s initiative to provide valuable information and support to new mothers and soon-to-be moms, especially during National Breastfeeding Month.

This ‘Dinner with a Doctor’ event aims to shed light on the incredible benefits of breastfeeding

for both mothers and babies. The event will feature two distinguished speakers: Dr. Brian

Young, a pediatrician and neonatal hospitalist, and Abigail Alphonse, a certified nurse

midwife. Attendees can look forward to gaining insights on breastfeeding techniques, follow-up

care and engaging in an interactive questions and answers session.

“We are thrilled to host this event that focuses on the importance of breastfeeding and maternal

well-being,” said Tina Comissiong, CEO of SRMC. “Our speakers are experts in their

fields, and we’re excited to provide a platform for expecting and new mothers to learn, connect,

and celebrate the joys of motherhood.”

The ‘Dinner with a Doctor’ event is open to all new mothers, soon-to-be moms, and anyone

interested in gaining insights into breastfeeding. To secure a spot at this enlightening event

please register today!

For registration details, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/raising-healthy-littleones-pediatric-insights-breastfeeding-benefits-tickets-692627677027?aff=oddtdtcreator

Or View on Facebook Live, Thursday, August 31st, 2023

https://fb.me/e/4rb8M0nta