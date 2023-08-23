Man Flying From Orlando Found With ‘Several’ Bags of Marijuana In Suitcase At STT Airport

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man is facing criminal charges for trying to bring “several bags” of marijuana into the territory on a commercial airline, authorities said.

Nikillo Jahlanie Rhymer, 47, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the Virgin Islands Police Department said. Bail was set at $7,500.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found the marijuana in Rhymer’s luggage and notified police, who traveled to the airport and took him into custody, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Nikillo Jahlanie Rhymer, 47, of St. Thomas

The case began at about 4:00 p.m., when the Virgin Islands Police Department as well as Port Authority were notified of a black male being held by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) for luggage that failed preliminary inspection, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Upon arrival, CBP explained to officers and detectives that as a result of the failed inspection, the

luggage was searched, and several black vacuum sealed bags were found, according to Chichester.

“Investigation revealed that CBP had detained Rhymer who had traveled from Orlando to St. Thomas on Tuesday, she said. “Investigation also revealed that the contents of the black bags were a green leafy substance that tested positive for marijuana.”

Rhymer declined to give a statement to police when transferred to the custody of the VIPD.

The suspect was advised of his Miranda Rights and remanded to the custody of the Bureau of

Corrections at the St. Thomas jail pending an advise-of-rights hearing.

The Virgin Islands government has technically legalized the possession and use of marijuana for adults age 21 and over, but officials have yet to implement regulations or started issuing licenses, so the law has not yet gone into effect.

The possession and use of marijuana remains illegal in the territory, and possession and sale by unlicensed people will remain illegal even after the rules for legal cannabis are in place.

The Office of Cannabis Regulations and the Cannabis Advisory Board have not given a timeline for when the law will be implemented and cannabis will become legal to grow, possess, use, and sell.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation

Bureau, Detective S. Donastorg at 340-774-2211 ext. 5575 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800=222-8477.