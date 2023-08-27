St. Croix Man Arrested For Firing Shots While Driving Near Princesse Funeral Home

CHRISTIANSTED — Virgin Islands Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting-while-driving incident involving gunshots that were fired near a funeral home in La Grande Princesse early Saturday.

Roy Christopher III, 22, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying of a firearm openly or concealed, and possession of ammunition. Bail was set at $100,000.00.

Special Operations Bureau officers were in the parking lot of the Princess Plaza near the ReHab Bar and Nightclub at 2:44 a.m. when they heard what sounded like discharging of shots was heard immediately after a white vehicle passed heading eastbound towards the Five Corners traffic intersection, according to the VIPD.

“The SOB units immediately traveled towards the direction of where they heard the gunshots

discharged,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “Officers subsequently located and stopped a white vehicle matching the description of the previously observed white vehicle in the Harbor View (Aoartments) Housing Community.”

A search was conducted of the vehicle and its occupants, which resulted in the discovery of a loaded

firearm, a loaded magazine, an extended magazine, along with one live round, according to Chichester.

“Additionally, five spent casings were also recovered in the roadway near James Funeral Home,” she said.

Unable to post bail, Christopher was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Estate Golden Grove.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at Superior Court in Estate Kingshill tomorrow.