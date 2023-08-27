Man Arrested In St. Thomas Shot Dead At Melvin Evans Highway Intersection In Williams Delight

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating a shooting at the Williams Delight intersection to the Melvin Evans Highway that left one man dead early this morning.

De’Shawn Demetrius Williams, 27, of Estate Williams Delight, was positively identified by next of kin as the homicide victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The investigation began when ShotSpotter alerted police to shots fired at the Williams Delight Intersection on the Melvin Evans Highway at 3:57 a.m. today, according to the VIPD.

REST IN PEACE: De’Shawn Demetrius Williams, 27, of Estate Williams Delight in St. Croix.

Shortly afterwards, a concerned citizen called 911 dispatchers to report a gunshot wound victim at 4:00 a.m., police said.

Williams was transported to Juan F. Luis Hospital Emergency Room via ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“Investigation into this case revealed that Mr. Williams was on his way home when he was accosted by an unknown assailant(s) who discharged multiple shots at him while he was driving on the Melvin Evans Highway to his residence in Williams Delight,” according to Chichester.

The investigation into this fatal shooting continues.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau is seeking any information about Deshawn Williams’ activities during last night.

Anyone with information on this murder is encouraged to call the CIB Tip Line at 340-778-4850, 911, or

Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.