St. Croix Man Extradited From Georgia to Face Attempted Murder Charge

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man was escorted back to the territory by Virgin Islands Police officers today to face attempted murder charges after being extradited from Georgia.

Roberto Marrero, 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A magistrate judge of the Superior Court signed an arrest warrant for Roberto Marrero’s arrest on June 22, 2022, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Roberto Marrero, 38, of St. Croix

The arrest warrant was entered into National Crime Information Center (NCIC) a database for tracking crime related information.

Marrero was detained in the State of Georgia for another matter on August 2 and the NCIC check revealed that he was wanted in St. Croix, VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

Marrero waived extradition and was subsequently returned to St. Croix today, where

he was placed under arrest, according to Freeman

The case began when 911 dispatchers received a report of a stabbing victim at the Aqua Lounge Nite Club on Castle Coakley Road in St. Croix on December 27, 2020, police said.

When officers got to the scene, they interviewed the victim who told them he was stabbed multiple times by Marrero, according to police.

PERP WALK: For Roberto Marrero, 38, at Henry Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix this afternoon.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau responded immediately and investigated the stabbing incident, the VIPD said.

“The investigation revealed that Marrero was involved in an argument with the victim and stabbed

the victim multiple times about the body,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “Marrero fled the scene, and thereafter fled the island of St. Croix, evading police capture.”

After being brought back to St. Croix, Marrero was read his Miranda Rights, booked and processed at the Mars Hill police headquarters, according to Dratte.

Bail for Marrero was set in the amount of $250,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Marrero is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on Monday.