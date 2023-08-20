Illinois Woman Flies To St. Thomas From St. Croix and Is Not Seen Again

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a woman who traveled to St. Thomas last month and went missing.

Megan “Sarah” Smith, 38, of Illinois, left St. Croix in July to fly to St. Thomas but did not return when expected to, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

MISSING: Megan Smith, 38, was a resident of St. Croix last month

“Ms. Smith was to arrive back to St. Croix on August 2, 2023,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “On August 9, 2023, family members received a blank text message from Ms. Smith and since then family members have not heard from Ms. Smith.”

Smith is a white female with blue eyes, blonde hair and a petite figure. She stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds.

“Sarah” Smith is known to frequent the Jah Yard area of St. Thomas and the Union and Mount Washington area of St. Croix.

MISSING PERSON: Megan “Sarah” Smith, 38, of Monmouth, Illinois.

Smith has some distinguishing marks on her body such as a butterfly with brass knuckle wings on her back and multiple scars on her left shoulder.

Police do not know the type of clothing she was wearing the last time she was seen, according to Dratte.

The missing woman was born in Monmouth, Illinois but was currently a resident of Union and Mount Washington on St. Croix’s East End, he said.

If you see Megan Smith, or know her whereabouts, please contact Officer J. Ashe, of the Ancilmo Marshall Command at 340 773-2530. Also, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 911.